Sussex police arrest two people on suspicion of kidnap and robbery after 14-year-old abducted in Selsey near Chichester

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a teenager are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th Oct 2023, 19:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 19:03 BST
Around 6.15pm on Tuesday 24 October, two boys aged 14 and 15 attended The Selsey Centre in Manor Road, Selsey, near Chichester in West Sussex, where they had arranged via social media to sell a mobile phone.

They were met by two other males, who forced the 14-year-old into their vehicle – a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf driven by a third male – and stole the phone, before letting him go in Lockgate Road, Chichester, some five miles away around 20 minutes later.

The incident was reported to police and the boy was safely returned home. He has been visited by officers and enquiries are ongoing. The vehicle has since been seized.

A 43-year-old man from Bersted and a 28-year-old man from Bognor Regis have each been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and robbery. They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone with relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1084 of 24/10.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either the incident at The Selsey Centre or where the boy was released in Lockgate Road.