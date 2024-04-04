Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police Constable Tim Bradshaw attended Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to face the charge relating to the incident in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on November 3, 2022.

Police Constable Tim Bradshaw, of Sussex Police, appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that the rider of the electric bike suffered a fractured knee and a broken thighbone in the collision which happened as Bradshaw was allegedly attempting to stop the bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned to be heard at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 7 and Bradshaw, who serves with Sussex Police, was released on bail until then.