PC Tim Bradshaw, of Sussex Police, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Bognor. He is due to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on April 4. Sussex Police said a potential misconduct hearing may be carried out following court proceedings.

PC Tim Bradshaw, of Sussex Police, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates Court after being charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

"The charge relates to a collision involving a police car and an electric bike in Hawthorn Road on November 3, 2022," the force added. "The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by Sussex Police should be conducted.