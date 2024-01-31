Sussex police officer to appear in Portsmouth Court charged with dangerous driving following crash in Bognor
A police officer will appear in court in Portsmouth after being charged with dangerous driving.
PC Tim Bradshaw, of Sussex Police, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Bognor. He is due to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on April 4. Sussex Police said a potential misconduct hearing may be carried out following court proceedings.
"The charge relates to a collision involving a police car and an electric bike in Hawthorn Road on November 3, 2022," the force added. "The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by Sussex Police should be conducted.
"The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded."