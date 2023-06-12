Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary between 7.45am and 4.30pm on Friday June 9 an address in Lidiard Gardens. A wooden barrel containing the ashes of a family member was taken, as well as some medications and £300 in cash.

READ NOW: M27 crash

Police Constable Andy Leeks said: ‘If you saw anyone in this area acting suspiciously, or have any information or CCTV footage relevant to our investigation, please contact us. We would also like to appeal to whoever has taken the ashes to please return these to the family.’

Police appeal after barrel stolen. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about this burglary should report online via the police website, or call 101 quoting reference 44230231303.

SEE ALSO: Waitrose cuts

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.