News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Ashes of a deceased person stolen in Southsea burglary as police appeal to public

The ashes of a deceased person was stolen in a Southsea burglary.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary between 7.45am and 4.30pm on Friday June 9 an address in Lidiard Gardens. A wooden barrel containing the ashes of a family member was taken, as well as some medications and £300 in cash.

READ NOW: M27 crash

Police Constable Andy Leeks said: ‘If you saw anyone in this area acting suspiciously, or have any information or CCTV footage relevant to our investigation, please contact us. We would also like to appeal to whoever has taken the ashes to please return these to the family.’

Police appeal after barrel stolen. Pic Hants policePolice appeal after barrel stolen. Pic Hants police
Police appeal after barrel stolen. Pic Hants police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about this burglary should report online via the police website, or call 101 quoting reference 44230231303.

SEE ALSO: Waitrose cuts

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.