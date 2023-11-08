Swan rescued after being seen on busy road and reunited with family at Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth
The stricken creature was seen near the roundabout approach on London Road in Hilsea last night. Police were able to bring the white bird to safety, away from oncoming traffic.
It was then put back in the water with their family at Hilsea Lido. Portsmouth Police were able to write a tongue and cheek response after the animal was rescued.
The force said: “This evening the team responded to a report of a concern for welfare of an animal in the middle of the road. The following description was given: ‘Its about two feet tall, long slender neck, kinda orange and black bill. Anything else?... Well It’s a Swan’.
"We are pleased to say we managed to locate and reunite the Swan with its family at the Hilsea Lido.”