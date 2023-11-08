A swan has been reunited with their family after being seen on a busy road.

The stricken creature was seen near the roundabout approach on London Road in Hilsea last night. Police were able to bring the white bird to safety, away from oncoming traffic.

It was then put back in the water with their family at Hilsea Lido. Portsmouth Police were able to write a tongue and cheek response after the animal was rescued.

The swan being rescued and returned to Hilsea Lido last night. Picture: Portsmouth Police.

The force said: “This evening the team responded to a report of a concern for welfare of an animal in the middle of the road. The following description was given: ‘Its about two feet tall, long slender neck, kinda orange and black bill. Anything else?... Well It’s a Swan’.