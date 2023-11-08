News you can trust since 1877
Four people injured after huge five-car pile up on Fareham commuter road which caused severe delays

Four people were injured in a five-car pile up on a commuter road yesterday evening.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
The crash happened on the B3385 Newgate Lane East at roughly 5.15pm. The area between HMS Collingwood and the Peel Common was blocked in both directions.

It took police officers several hours to clear the area. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 5.15pm yesterday, November 7, to a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on Newgate Lane East.

The crash happened in Newgate Lane in Fareham last night (November 7). Picture: Fareham Police.The crash happened in Newgate Lane in Fareham last night (November 7). Picture: Fareham Police.
The crash happened in Newgate Lane in Fareham last night (November 7). Picture: Fareham Police.
"Five cars were involved in a collision. Three men and one woman reported minor injuries.” Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that drivers faced delays of at least 15 minutes at the time.

While the incident was being taken care of, Fareham Police reported on Facebook: “Newgate Lane #Fareham is still closed following a multi vehicle incident. Just awaiting recovery so we can get the road re opened. Minor injuries and police enquiries on going.”

