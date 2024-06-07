Swan shot by air rifle at business park in Whiteley as police investigate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A swan was reportedly shot with an air rifle at a business park in Whiteley.

The bird was blasted at Solent Business Park before it was found at around 10am on Thursday near to The Bridge Deck Café. Fortunately the bird did not die from its injuries.

Solent Business Park. Pic: Google

Police were told the injuries were consistent with being shot by an air rifle. A police spokesperson said: “Do you have any information about what happened or who might be responsible? Do you work or visit the business park, and have you noticed any suspicious individuals in the area?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Country Watch team on 101, quoting 44240238480. You can also submit information online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/