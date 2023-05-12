Swanmore village shop raided - but police say nothing stolen
A village shop was broken into overnight – and police are asking for witnesses.
Officers were called at 10pm on Thursday, to reports of a break-in at the convenience store and Post Office in New Road, Swanmore.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Entry was forced to the store through the rear. At this time, it does not appear that anything has been stolen.
‘Two suspects, believed to be men, in dark clothing were seen leaving the store.’
Police attended and secured the shop, which was then closed this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230185793.