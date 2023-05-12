News you can trust since 1877
Swanmore village shop raided - but police say nothing stolen

A village shop was broken into overnight – and police are asking for witnesses.

By Tom Morton
Published 12th May 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:42 BST

Officers were called at 10pm on Thursday, to reports of a break-in at the convenience store and Post Office in New Road, Swanmore.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Entry was forced to the store through the rear. At this time, it does not appear that anything has been stolen.

Central Convenience Stores in Swanmore was broken into overnight on Thursday, May 11 to Friday, May 12Central Convenience Stores in Swanmore was broken into overnight on Thursday, May 11 to Friday, May 12
‘Two suspects, believed to be men, in dark clothing were seen leaving the store.’

Police attended and secured the shop, which was then closed this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230185793.