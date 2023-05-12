Officers were called at 10pm on Thursday, to reports of a break-in at the convenience store and Post Office in New Road, Swanmore.

NOW READ: Dispersal order put in place for the rest of the day in Leigh Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Entry was forced to the store through the rear. At this time, it does not appear that anything has been stolen.

Central Convenience Stores in Swanmore was broken into overnight on Thursday, May 11 to Friday, May 12

‘Two suspects, believed to be men, in dark clothing were seen leaving the store.’

Police attended and secured the shop, which was then closed this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad