The two-year-old was found at the nature reserve near Fareham on Sunday at 8.21pm and was taken from the water by firefighters who attended with police and paramedics.

Hampshire police yesterday said the youngster was in a critical but stable condition, but today confirmed he has died at Southampton General Hospital.

Detectives investigating the death want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A forensic officer at the scene at Swanwick Lake Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

An 18-year-old Southampton man, known to the boy, was arrested and bailed until June 27 earlier this week. Police have not said why he was arrested.

Officers want to hear from a woman walking her small dog in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly said: ‘This is a very sad case, and our thoughts remain with the child’s family at this time.

‘We are still trying to establish exactly how this boy came to be in the water, and we are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances.

‘As part of our investigation, we want to speak to everyone who was at the reserve between 7.45pm and 8.30pm. We know there was a female dogwalker with a small dog in the area at this time.’

‘Was this you? Please call us if you were there. Equally, we want to identify everyone who was there as any information, no matter how small, could prove significant.’

Call police on 101, quoting 44210210811, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. See crimestoppers-uk.org

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron