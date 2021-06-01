The toddler was in a ‘critical condition’ but stable after being rescued from the water at the nature reserve on Sunday at 8.20pm.

Firefighters pulled the boy from the water, while police are now investigating how he entered the water.

An 18-year-old Southampton man, known to the boy, was arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A forensic officer at the scene at Swanwick Lake, Hants as a body was found in the water last night. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

Hampshire police declined to say why the man was arrested but confirmed he has been bailed until June 27.

Police want to speak with anyone who was in the area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The boy remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.’

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock previously said: ‘We know this incident will come as a shock to the local community, but we ask people to please not speculate as we follow up all lines of enquiry to establish how the boy came to be in the water.

‘We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened, and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area to help us build up a picture of the circumstances.

‘If you were in the area at this time, please call us. Any information, no matter how small, could prove significant, so please do get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210210811.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron