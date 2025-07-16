Police have warned the public after targeted house attacks where gates have been rammed have resulted in cars and other items being stolen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involved two vehicles | In Pictures via Getty Images

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after receiving recent reports of several burglaries in the East Hants area.

Police have said they are “aware of the impact this has on the community” but told people to be “reassured that enquiries are ongoing as we continue to gather evidence to arrest offenders”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent reports, properties have been accessed and a number of items, including silverware, antique clocks, high-value tools and gardening equipment, have been stolen. A Land Rover and a Range Rover were stolen from outside properties. “Some of the properties in rural areas have been targeted and entry has been gained after offenders used a vehicle to ram gates,” police said.

The reports include:

Entry was gained to a property on Frensham Lane, near Hearn, at around 3.09am on 14 July. Gardening equipment was stolen from an outbuilding (44250312691)

Entry was attempted at a different property on Frensham Lane, near Hearn, at around 3.16am on 14 July. Entry was not gained and nothing was stolen (44250312591)

A Land Rover Discovery, believed to have been stolen from an address in Haslemere on 14 July, was found burnt out on Liphook Road in Bordon at 4.36am on 14 July.

A Range Rover Evoque was stolen from outside a property on High Street, East Meon, at some time between 13 July and 14 July (44250312650)

A suspicious incident was reported on Church Road, near Hearn, at around 2.20am on 1 July. Two torch lights were seen near a property. Police attended the scene, but no one was located (44250289797)

Entry was gained to a property on Church Street, near Kingsley, at some time between 29 June and 30 June. Silverware was stolen (44250288061)

Entry was attempted at a property at Shalden Lane, Shalden Green, at around 3am on 28 June. Access was not gained and nothing was stolen (44250285328)

Entry was gained to a property on London Road, Bentley, at around 2.15am on 28 June. Antique clocks and silver trays were stolen (44250286396)

A fence was damaged at a property on Churt Road, near Hearn, at around 2am on 28 June. Suspicious behaviour was also spotted in the area - a driver inside a dark van was flashing the vehicle's headlights and two people were seen with torches (44250285034)

Entry was gained to a property on Bacon Lane, near Hearn, at around 2.15am on 26 June. High-value tools were stolen from an outbuilding (44250281239)

Entry was gained to a property on Cobbett Square, Bordon, at around 2.30am on 24 June. Nothing was stolen (44250277406)

Entry was gained to a property on Churt Road, near Hearn, at around 2.30am on 12 June. Silverware was stolen from inside the property (44250256589)

Police added: “Our teams are taking these reports extremely seriously and are following lines of enquiry to locate those responsible. As part of our enquiries, we would like witnesses to come forward to help our investigation.

“Were you in the areas at the times mentioned above? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help?

“If you have any information relating to any of these reports, please get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting the relevant reference number: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For rural crime prevention advice, please click this link: Rural crime prevention | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

For burglary crime prevention advice, click here: Protecting your home from crime | Crime prevention | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary