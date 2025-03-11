Sussex Police appeal for witnesses | Sussex Police

A teenager has been arrested following an altercation on a footbridge over the A27.

Footage has been circulating on social media of the incident which happened at the Chichester Bypass yesterday (March 10) at around 2.45pm.

Police are urging the public not to share the footage as could adversely impact the investigation which has left a 54-year-old man with injuries.

In statement Sussex Police said: “We are aware of footage on social media of an altercation involving a teenager in Chichester. The incident happened on a bridge over Chichester bypass at about 2.45pm on March 10.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been bailed with strict conditions, pending further enquiries.

“The victim, a local man aged 54, sustained injuries and attended hospital. He will continue to be supported by officers.

“Officers have asked the public not to speculate about, comment on, or share footage of the incident, as this will impact the ongoing, active investigation.

“Anyone with information about the incident can report it to us online, quoting serial 817 of 10/03.”