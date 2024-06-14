Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of knife and drugs offences following police patrol in Aldershot
A man has been arrested on suspicion of knife and drugs offences following a proactive patrol in Aldershot.
Officers were patrolling the town when they noticed a man run away from them on Perowne Street at around 4pm yesterday (June 13). A short foot chase ensued and a man was arrested nearby. A knife was found, along with two phones which have been seized.
A 19-year-old man from Farnborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.