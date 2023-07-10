At some time between 7pm and and 7.30pm on Saturday, 8 July, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking along High Road, near to the junction with Fleming Road.

He was punched, causing him to fall to the ground where he was further assaulted.

Police are appealing for information regarding an assault of a teenage boy in Southampton.

After the assault the he noticed that his mobile phone had been stolen.

The victim suffered swelling and bruising to both eyes, as well as a cut below his eye which requires stitches.

PC Morgan Winstanley, said: ‘We believe a member of the community disturbed the offenders causing them to flee the scene. If you are this person, or if you witnessed this incident, please contact us as soon as possible.

