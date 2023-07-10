Teenage boy suffers bruising and swelling in eye after being assaulted during robbery in Southampton
Officers are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted during a robbery in Southampton.
At some time between 7pm and and 7.30pm on Saturday, 8 July, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking along High Road, near to the junction with Fleming Road.
He was punched, causing him to fall to the ground where he was further assaulted.
After the assault the he noticed that his mobile phone had been stolen.
The victim suffered swelling and bruising to both eyes, as well as a cut below his eye which requires stitches.
PC Morgan Winstanley, said: ‘We believe a member of the community disturbed the offenders causing them to flee the scene. If you are this person, or if you witnessed this incident, please contact us as soon as possible.
‘We believe more than one offender was involved in this incident. Anyone with any information about who may be responsible is asked to contact us as soon as possible.’