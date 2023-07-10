News you can trust since 1877
Teenagers attacked man by punching him and throwing bike at him causing bleed on the brain

A group of teenagers attacked a man in Gosport and threw a bike at him which resulted in a bleed on his brain.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST

Police are appealing for information as part of enquiries into a robbery in Gosport that happened between 2am and 2.30am on July 8.

A man in his 30’s was cycling along the cycle track between Claudia Court and Clyde Road in Gosport when he was passed by eight teenagers, who have been described as six boys and two girls.

One of the boys spat at the cyclist, causing him to stop and ask them who spat at him.

A police officer on the beat.A police officer on the beat.
The teenagers, who were all wearing dark clothing, then assaulted the victim by punching him and throwing his bike at him.

As a result he suffered rib fractures and was admitted to hospital with a bleed on the brain.

Following the assault, the group took the victim’s bike before leaving in the direction of Station Road.

The police want to hear from any potential witnesses, anyone who saw this group in the area or perhaps captured them on CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230273548.