Police are appealing for information as part of enquiries into a robbery in Gosport that happened between 2am and 2.30am on July 8.

A man in his 30’s was cycling along the cycle track between Claudia Court and Clyde Road in Gosport when he was passed by eight teenagers, who have been described as six boys and two girls.

One of the boys spat at the cyclist, causing him to stop and ask them who spat at him.

The teenagers, who were all wearing dark clothing, then assaulted the victim by punching him and throwing his bike at him.

As a result he suffered rib fractures and was admitted to hospital with a bleed on the brain.

Following the assault, the group took the victim’s bike before leaving in the direction of Station Road.

