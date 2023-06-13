Teenage boy sustains puncture wounds across body in serious Hampshire assault
The police are appealing for information following an assault after a 17-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on Parnell Road, Eastleigh, and was treated by paramedics at around 2.05pm yesterday afternoon, June 12. Police say he suffered a number of puncture wounds to the neck, leg and back and he was transported to hospital for treatment.
A person seen in the vicinity of the area at the time of the attack and he was described as being a white man, aged 17-18, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build with dark brown hair. Police said he was seen to be wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers, black trainers and a black crossover bag.
Detective Sergeant Mark Harris, said: ‘We understand that this incident may have caused concern in the local community. We have taken steps to ensure that there is an increased police presence in the local area and a higher visibility of uniformed officers carrying out patrols and engaging with local residents.
‘We would implore anyone who may have information – regardless of how small or insignificant you believe it to be – to please come forward. It could prove vital in us piecing together how the incident unfolded; resulting in a teenage boy being seriously injured.’
Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 44230232760. You can also submit information via the website, click here for more information.