The police are appealing for information following an assault after a 17-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on Parnell Road, Eastleigh, and was treated by paramedics at around 2.05pm yesterday afternoon, June 12. Police say he suffered a number of puncture wounds to the neck, leg and back and he was transported to hospital for treatment.

A person seen in the vicinity of the area at the time of the attack and he was described as being a white man, aged 17-18, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build with dark brown hair. Police said he was seen to be wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers, black trainers and a black crossover bag.

Detective Sergeant Mark Harris, said: ‘We understand that this incident may have caused concern in the local community. We have taken steps to ensure that there is an increased police presence in the local area and a higher visibility of uniformed officers carrying out patrols and engaging with local residents.

‘We would implore anyone who may have information – regardless of how small or insignificant you believe it to be – to please come forward. It could prove vital in us piecing together how the incident unfolded; resulting in a teenage boy being seriously injured.’