Police detained the man, 18, after responding to a suspected drugs exchange yesterday afternoon.
The reported incident involved a cyclist and a driver, on Bishopsfield Road, at roughly 4.30pm.
Officers tried to stop the cyclist who tried to flee the scene.
He was promptly detained, and searched.
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘Searching officers seized cash, two mobile phones and three wraps of suspected cocaine.
‘An 18-year-old man remains in custody at this time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
‘A local address was also searched as part of enquiries where officers seized a bag of suspected Class A drugs, a knuckle duster and an imitation firearm.
‘We encourage anyone with information about drugs supply in their neighbourhood to please report this to police on 101.’
Information can also be submitted online here.