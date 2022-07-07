Teenage cyclist arrested in Fareham after police find suspected cocaine on him, as well as potential Class A drugs, knuckle duster and imitation firearm found at address

OFFICERS arrested a teenager in Fareham after suspected drugs and weapons were found at an address.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:13 pm

Police detained the man, 18, after responding to a suspected drugs exchange yesterday afternoon.

The reported incident involved a cyclist and a driver, on Bishopsfield Road, at roughly 4.30pm.

Read More

Read More
Three people charged with conspiracy to bring prohibited items into Winchester p...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Hampshire police responded to reports of a suspected drugs exchange, on Bishopfield Road, Fareham, yesterday afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.

Officers tried to stop the cyclist who tried to flee the scene.

He was promptly detained, and searched.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘Searching officers seized cash, two mobile phones and three wraps of suspected cocaine.

SEE ALSO: Illegal encampments involving dozens of vehicles set up in Fareham and Portsmouth

‘An 18-year-old man remains in custody at this time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

‘A local address was also searched as part of enquiries where officers seized a bag of suspected Class A drugs, a knuckle duster and an imitation firearm.

‘We encourage anyone with information about drugs supply in their neighbourhood to please report this to police on 101.’

Information can also be submitted online here.