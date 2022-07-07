Police detained the man, 18, after responding to a suspected drugs exchange yesterday afternoon.

The reported incident involved a cyclist and a driver, on Bishopsfield Road, at roughly 4.30pm.

Hampshire police responded to reports of a suspected drugs exchange, on Bishopfield Road, Fareham, yesterday afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.

Officers tried to stop the cyclist who tried to flee the scene.

He was promptly detained, and searched.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘Searching officers seized cash, two mobile phones and three wraps of suspected cocaine.

‘An 18-year-old man remains in custody at this time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

‘A local address was also searched as part of enquiries where officers seized a bag of suspected Class A drugs, a knuckle duster and an imitation firearm.