This includes attempting to bring steroids and mobile phones into Winchester prison.

Christopher Harman, 36, Pentons Close, Holybourne, Liam Currell, 31, of no fixed abode, and Stephanie Burt, 30, of Stanley Green Road, Poole, all face charges.

All three people are set to appear in court in August. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘All three have been charged with conspiracy to bring a list A article into prison, namely steroids and conspiracy to bring a list B article into prison, namely mobile phones.’

Burt has a further charge of failing to comply with a Section 49 notice of the Regulation Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA). having failed to give the police the PIN number for her phone.

Hampshire police and HMP Winchester lead a joint investigation, which led to the charges.

Harman, Currell and Burt have been remanded on conditional bail.