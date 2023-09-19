Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 17-year-old from Fareham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, hit four people in Portfield Road by the Voyager Park industrial estate in Copnor. He was travelling in a blue Mazda MX5 that came off the road on the evening of January 28.

A teenage girl and a woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The roundabout in Portfield Road where a Mazda came off the road and hit some pedestrians in January and was the scene of drift racing in July. Pic: Google

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary arrested the teenage driver who admitted two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at Portsmouth Youth Court. Police had bailed the boy in January before extending it to investigate the incident further before charging the teenager.

At his court hearing, the defendant was banned from driving for two years and will have to undertake an extended test to regain his licence. He was also handed a referral order and was referred to Hampshire Youth Offender Panel for a six-month contract.

At the time of the incident, a police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the event, in particular anyone who has footage on the incident. We have already received a number of submissions from people, and all available footage will assist with our enquiries.

“It is important to remember vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner, especially where there is a large gathering of people and vehicles, is a risk to public safety.”

It comes as police continue to investigate another car meet in Portfield Road on July 29 which saw officers blocked in the road. "Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle,” the force said previously.

The force released 10 images of suspects they wanted to track down and on Monday reported they had now established seven of the identities.