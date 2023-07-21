News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Teenage girl forced to activate panic alarm after being molested by man in Portsmouth street

Police said they “need help to identify a man” after a teenager was forced to activate a panic alarm when she was molested in a city street late at night.
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:02 BST

Officers dashed to Middle Street at 1.49am on Friday 26 May after the 19-year-old had been approached by a black man wearing a hooded top and touched inappropriately by him over her clothing. The woman was not physically injured during the incident.

READ NOW: Woman in court over murder

The force has been carrying out enquiries in the area including house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV and video doorbell footage. “We are now releasing an image of a man who was seen in the area at the time. We would like to speak to as part of our investigation,” a spokesman said.

Police want to find this man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Middle Street. Pic Hants policePolice want to find this man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Middle Street. Pic Hants police
Police want to find this man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Middle Street. Pic Hants police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as having a slim build and was wearing a dark hooded top, white shorts, and slip-on shoes or sliders that are dark with a white top.

Investigating officer, Police Staff Investigator Joe Howell said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim. The man ran off in the direction of either Eldon Street or Sackville Street after she activated a panic alarm.

“We haven’t received any other similar reports in this area of the city and have carried out a number of enquiries. Now we need your help to identify this man.”

Anyone who can assist our investigation or who has any information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230207803.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.