Officers dashed to Middle Street at 1.49am on Friday 26 May after the 19-year-old had been approached by a black man wearing a hooded top and touched inappropriately by him over her clothing. The woman was not physically injured during the incident.

The force has been carrying out enquiries in the area including house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV and video doorbell footage. “We are now releasing an image of a man who was seen in the area at the time. We would like to speak to as part of our investigation,” a spokesman said.

He is described as having a slim build and was wearing a dark hooded top, white shorts, and slip-on shoes or sliders that are dark with a white top.

Investigating officer, Police Staff Investigator Joe Howell said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim. The man ran off in the direction of either Eldon Street or Sackville Street after she activated a panic alarm.

“We haven’t received any other similar reports in this area of the city and have carried out a number of enquiries. Now we need your help to identify this man.”

Anyone who can assist our investigation or who has any information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230207803.

