Teenage girl left with possible life-changing facial injuries after car crashes into house as female driver, 18, arrested

A TEENAGE girl has been left with potentially life-changing facial injuries after the car she was travelling in left the road and smashed into a house.

By Steve Deeks
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 7:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 9:10 pm

An 18-year-old female driver of a Ford Fiesta from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for driving while above the alcohol limit following the crash on the A24 Dorking Road, Horsham, at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

She was released under investigation while Sussex police enquiries continue.

Read More

Read More
Fareham paedophile who bought horrific sexual abuse footage of blackmailed girls...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police investigate

The passenger was rushed to hospital by air ambulance following the incident that saw the car travelling southbound leave the carriageway before hitting a house.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Email [email protected] quoting serial 0312 of 24/08 with information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.