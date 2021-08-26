Teenage girl left with possible life-changing facial injuries after car crashes into house as female driver, 18, arrested
A TEENAGE girl has been left with potentially life-changing facial injuries after the car she was travelling in left the road and smashed into a house.
An 18-year-old female driver of a Ford Fiesta from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for driving while above the alcohol limit following the crash on the A24 Dorking Road, Horsham, at around 9.30am on Tuesday.
She was released under investigation while Sussex police enquiries continue.
The passenger was rushed to hospital by air ambulance following the incident that saw the car travelling southbound leave the carriageway before hitting a house.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Email [email protected] quoting serial 0312 of 24/08 with information.