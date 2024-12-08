A teenager has been sexually assaulted in a car park in Hampshire.

The police have launched an appeal for information after a 15-year-old girl was was sexually assaulted over her clothing by a male in a car park.

The incident happened in a car park at the end of Market Street, Eastleigh, on Thursday, December 5, between 5pm and 5:30pm.

It was reported the male left the scene due to members of the public passing near the scene.

The male was described as black, about 18 years old, about 5ft 6in tall, slim build. He had black braided hair and was wearing a black durag, black tracksuit and black trainers. He was carrying a black rucksack and had tattoos on both of his forearms.

Police are currently conducting numerous enquiries, including with CCTV footage in the area, to identify and locate this male.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240531391. Alternatively, you can report information on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight website. Click here for more.