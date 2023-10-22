Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pair of 15-year-olds were detained in connection with a robbery on October 6 in Fareham. In an open space to the rear of Asda, in Tukes Avenue, an 18-year-old man was assaulted at 10.45am.

He was sat alone on a bench when he was approached by two girls and two boys. As previously reported in The News, the male was jumped and had various possessions stolen. This included cash, a speaker and some tobacco.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened at the rear of the Fareham Asda in Tukes Avenue in Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “An 18-year-old man was sat alone on a bench, when he was approached by a group of two girls and two boys. He was then assaulted, and had £65 in cash taken from his wallet, along a pouch of tobacco and a small red Goodman speaker stolen.

“The group walked away in the direction of Asda.” Police said two of the youths were on bikes – one red and one blue. The force released descriptions of the group as part of their witness appeal. Two females have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery, with the pair being released on bail.

“We have now arrested two people in connection with this incident,” police said. “Two 15-year-old girls from Fareham and Gosport have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.