167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Teenage girls arrested after man attacked and robbed by group of youths near Fareham Asda

Two teenage girls have been arrested after a man was attacked by a group of youths near a supermarket.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
The pair of 15-year-olds were detained in connection with a robbery on October 6 in Fareham. In an open space to the rear of Asda, in Tukes Avenue, an 18-year-old man was assaulted at 10.45am.

He was sat alone on a bench when he was approached by two girls and two boys. As previously reported in The News, the male was jumped and had various possessions stolen. This included cash, a speaker and some tobacco.

The attack happened at the rear of the Fareham Asda in Tukes Avenue in Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “An 18-year-old man was sat alone on a bench, when he was approached by a group of two girls and two boys. He was then assaulted, and had £65 in cash taken from his wallet, along a pouch of tobacco and a small red Goodman speaker stolen.

“The group walked away in the direction of Asda.” Police said two of the youths were on bikes – one red and one blue. The force released descriptions of the group as part of their witness appeal. Two females have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery, with the pair being released on bail.

“We have now arrested two people in connection with this incident,” police said. “Two 15-year-old girls from Fareham and Gosport have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"They have been released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue. Their bail dates are January 20, 2024.”