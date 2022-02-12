Teenage girls followed by woman and attacked outside Chantry shopping centre in Andover
Two teenage girls were shouted at by a group of people in a Hampshire town centre – and then followed by a woman who assaulted one of them.
The teenagers were outside a shopping mall when a group targeted them, dishing out verbal abuse.
A police spokesperson said: ‘The two girls were verbally abused by a group of people as they walked past them.
‘They were subsequently followed by a woman who continued to abuse them before the woman allegedly assaulted one of the girls – causing her to hit her head on a wall. The girl suffered minor injuries as a result.’
It happened outside the Chantry Centre in Andover High Street at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.
Police say a member of the public went up to the girls to make sure they received help from inside the shopping centre.
Officers have conducted enquiries and are keen to the speak to the woman who helped the girls.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44220055291.