The teenagers were outside a shopping mall when a group targeted them, dishing out verbal abuse.

A police spokesperson said: ‘The two girls were verbally abused by a group of people as they walked past them.

Two teenage girls were assaulted in Hampshire

‘They were subsequently followed by a woman who continued to abuse them before the woman allegedly assaulted one of the girls – causing her to hit her head on a wall. The girl suffered minor injuries as a result.’

It happened outside the Chantry Centre in Andover High Street at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Police say a member of the public went up to the girls to make sure they received help from inside the shopping centre.

Officers have conducted enquiries and are keen to the speak to the woman who helped the girls.