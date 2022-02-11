Chloe Brooks, 33, was expecting a few friends and family members to join her at The Spice Island Inn in Old Portsmouth to watch Spinnaker Tower reveal whether her next baby will be a boy or girl at 7pm this evening.

What the mum-of-two didn’t realise was that her partner, Harry Day, had packed out the pub with her loved-ones to celebrate Chloe’s 33rd birthday – and so they could witness another surprise.

The 560-foot landmark turned pink and blue for several minutes, before staying pink to reveal that Chloe is expecting a baby girl.

Harry Day, 24, and Chloe Brooks, 33, celebrating Spinnaker Tower revealing the gender of their baby girl. Picture: Emma Terraciano

With fireworks lighting up the scene straight after the reveal, Harry went down on one knee to propose.

After saying yes, Chloe said: ‘(Harry) put the ring on the wrong hand he was so nervous.

‘This has been absolutely brilliant.

‘I’d like to thank everyone for coming out.

Chloe celebrating the reveal with her daughter's Rosie and Mavie. Picture: Emma Terraciano

‘I thought it was just going to be a few of us.’

With the tower seeming to linger on blue illuminations, there was some initial celebration that a baby boy was on the way – which was Harry’s slight preference.

But the landmark soon switched to pink, meaning Harry’s plans to christen a son Harry Jr would have to wait.

The 24-year-old said: ‘I need a shot – and she can give me that ring back.’

But speaking seriously, the dad-to-be said he was ‘over the moon’ with the news.

The floor layer said: ‘It’s brilliant news. I’m buzzing.’

Chloe’s daughter’s Rose, aged four, and Mavie, aged five, were a little disappointed that they would not be welcoming a baby brother to the family.

Mavie said: ‘It’s a bit annoying.

‘What we needed was a boy in the house – that would have been nice.’

Now the two girls will be welcoming a new sister, with Valencia being the couple’s preferred name for a baby girl, according to Chloe.

Addressing the sisters and their mother, Harry said: ‘Now there is going to be four of you – I’m going to have to try again.’

Spinnaker Tower lighting shows for personal events such as birthdays, gender reveals or anniversaries can be arranged for a cost of £150 per evening.

