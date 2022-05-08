Police say they were called at 12.13am today after being told that a car had hit a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 17-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where police say he is in a critical condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage cyclist is fighting for life after a hit-and-run collision in Southampton. Two people have been arrested

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The car, a blue Ford Kuga, did not remain at the scene. A man, aged 24 and a woman aged 23, both from Rownhams, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.’

It happened in Commercial Road, Southampton.

The pair are in police custody.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage. They have also asked for help from taxi drivers who may have been working last night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220180333.