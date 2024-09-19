Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl has been injured in a collision with a car at a pedestrian crossing in Portsmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after receiving reports of a collision on the crossing near the roundabout junction with Church Street and Lake Road between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday (September 15).

This involved a grey Peugeot Allure and a 17-year-old pedestrian who police say suffered minor injuries as a result.

A police statement said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already come forward to police. In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage. If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240396832.”