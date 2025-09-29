Teenage scooter rider rushed to hospital with serious head injury after hit and run crash

A teenage scooter rider was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a hit and run car.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Chichester at St Pancras, close to the junction with New Park Road, between 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday 25 September.

Police said: “A 17-year-old boy was riding a scooter when he was involved in the collision with a dark coloured car which failed to stop at the scene. He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains at this time.

“As our enquiries continue, we are urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from the drivers of two dark coloured cars who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.”

You can email [email protected] quoting serial 882 of 25/09.

