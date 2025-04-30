Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV after a man approached a teenager, touched her and made comments about her appearance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8pm on 25 March, where a 16-year-old girl was in McDonalds, West Street when she was approached by a man she did not know.

A hampshire Police statement said: “The man walked with the girl until they reached Vito Lounge, where he touched her shoulders, face and hair, whilst making comments about her appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The girl called a friend who then arrived and walked the girl home.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a teenager was touched in Fareham | Hampshire Police

“Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries, including scoping for CCTV, and we would like to speak to the man pictured, who is described as:

White male

Aged approximately 60-70

5ft 9ins tall

Large build

Short white hair

Scruffy, long white beard

Black square framed glasses

Yellow teeth

Wearing a hearing aid

Black trousers and black polo shirt

Black zip up jacket

Carrying a rucksack

“Do you know this person, or do you have any information about this incident? Please call police on 101 quoting 44250139641. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org”