Teenager approached and touched by a man as she walked home as police release CCTV image

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
Police have released CCTV after a man approached a teenager, touched her and made comments about her appearance.

The incident happened at around 8pm on 25 March, where a 16-year-old girl was in McDonalds, West Street when she was approached by a man she did not know.

A hampshire Police statement said: “The man walked with the girl until they reached Vito Lounge, where he touched her shoulders, face and hair, whilst making comments about her appearance.

“The girl called a friend who then arrived and walked the girl home.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a teenager was touched in Fareham
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a teenager was touched in Fareham | Hampshire Police

“Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries, including scoping for CCTV, and we would like to speak to the man pictured, who is described as:

  • White male
  • Aged approximately 60-70
  • 5ft 9ins tall
  • Large build
  • Short white hair
  • Scruffy, long white beard
  • Black square framed glasses
  • Yellow teeth
  • Wearing a hearing aid
  • Black trousers and black polo shirt
  • Black zip up jacket
  • Carrying a rucksack

“Do you know this person, or do you have any information about this incident? Please call police on 101 quoting 44250139641. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org”

