Teenager arrested by armed police at Gunwharf Quays over gun incident - update

Police have given an update after a teenage boy was arrested by armed officers for having a firearm at Gunwharf Quays in February.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident | Stu Vaizey

As previously reported, several officers brandishing guns were seen taking down the individual to the ground at The Hard around 8pm on February 18.

Police were then seen speaking to and restraining two men by the entrance to Gunwharf Quays a short time later. The force then revealed a teenage boy was arrested for having an imitation firearm and causing fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident on Tuesday 18 February around 8pm | Stu Vaizey

Now the force has said the boy will face no further action. A spokesperson said: “We were called at around 8pm on Tuesday (18 February) with reports of a person with a firearm at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

“Officers attended and located an imitation firearm, a ‘spud gun’, which has been seized. A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“Following thorough enquiries into the circumstances he has been released without charge and will face no further action.”