Teenager arrested by armed police at Gunwharf Quays over gun incident - update
As previously reported, several officers brandishing guns were seen taking down the individual to the ground at The Hard around 8pm on February 18.
Police were then seen speaking to and restraining two men by the entrance to Gunwharf Quays a short time later. The force then revealed a teenage boy was arrested for having an imitation firearm and causing fear.
Now the force has said the boy will face no further action. A spokesperson said: “We were called at around 8pm on Tuesday (18 February) with reports of a person with a firearm at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.
“Officers attended and located an imitation firearm, a ‘spud gun’, which has been seized. A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“Following thorough enquiries into the circumstances he has been released without charge and will face no further action.”