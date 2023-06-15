Gosport Police said: ‘Items have been seized including a quantity of Cannabis, mobile phones and scales. A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply of a class B substance.’

‘Our message to the public is to please keep reporting any information about drugs supply in your neighbourhood to us, no matter how small,’ he added. ‘You won’t always see an immediate police response, but that’s because we are working behind the scenes to develop the wider intelligence picture, and the information we get in from the public feeds into that.’