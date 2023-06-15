News you can trust since 1877
Teenager arrested following early hours drugs bust in Gosport with cannabis and phones seized

Police smashed through the door of a house in Gosport as part of a drugs raid.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST

A teenager was detained following the warrant at 7.30am yesterday (June 14) morning. Officers conducted the drugs bust, with a dog unit, in Kent Road, Bridgemary.

Gosport Police said: ‘Items have been seized including a quantity of Cannabis, mobile phones and scales. A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply of a class B substance.’

Police raided an address in the Bridgemary area of Gosport yesterday morning. Picture: Gosport Police.Police raided an address in the Bridgemary area of Gosport yesterday morning. Picture: Gosport Police.
The teenager has been bailed with conditions until September 14. A police spokesman said tackling drug supply and drug-related harm is a priority in Gosport.

‘Our message to the public is to please keep reporting any information about drugs supply in your neighbourhood to us, no matter how small,’ he added. ‘You won’t always see an immediate police response, but that’s because we are working behind the scenes to develop the wider intelligence picture, and the information we get in from the public feeds into that.’