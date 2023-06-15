Gosport man taken into care at age 5 died after taking combination of drugs, inquest rules

Oliver Wilson was found dead at his home in Gosport on December 23, 2021. On Friday, June 9, an inquest was held into his death at Portsmouth Coroner's Court.

The inquest heard how Oliver and his sisters were taken into care and separated when he was five years old. He eventually regained contact with his biological family, but it's believed the trauma he experienced in care left him 'angry at the world'.

Oliver Wilson age 5 - shortly before he was take into care and separated from his family. Picture: Contributed

The 31-year-old was found dead in his flat by a friend, surrounded by drug paraphernalia. Friends and neighbours recalled that Oliver would take cannabis, heroin and cocaine, but seemed positive about the future and was trying to 'get clean' in order to see his son.

Oliver's mother, Suzanne Eccleton said: 'He was an absolutely lovely little boy who had a lot to contend with, but took it all in his stride.

'I met up with him when he was still in foster care - he was covered in scars and cigarette burns. All he wanted to do was come back home.

'I think that the trauma of everything that happened led Oliver down a path that no child should go on to.'

The inquest heard via a family statement that Oliver was 'angry at the world' but loved his music and adored animals, keeping a number of pets including a dog who was kept on wheels after losing the use of its back legs.

A post-mortem and toxicology report showed that the scars and cigarette burns he suffered as a youngster remained, along with signs of self-harm; heroin, methadone, diazepam and pregabalin were also found in his bloodstream.

Hampshire assistant coroner Sunyana Sharma ruled that Oliver died after taking a combination of drugs – but concluded that it was not deliberate.

She said: ‘As he got older he became sad and angry with the world. What’s clear to me is that he was a loving boy who cared about the people around him, but the family breaking down and him going into care changed him significantly.

‘Oliver had tried to get clean as he had a young son – he succeeded for a short time, but replaced it with whisky and it only lasted for three to four days at a time. He was also buying methadone substances from a local dealer. He was troubled and traumatised having been in the care system.

‘There was evidence of self-harm but I am not satisfied that he intended to take his own life. His friends gave me information that he was categorically optimistic about his future. It is not an easy cycle to break and he could not keep clean for long.

‘Oliver Wilson died on December 23, 2001, in his flat in Gosport having taken a combination of drugs, including heroin.