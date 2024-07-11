Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer near Gosport Ferry terminal.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report at around 3:30am this morning (July 11) that a man approached members of the public on the High Street and near the terminal, claiming to be a police officer and making demands of members of the public.

He also reportedly grabbed a woman by the throat, and a man reported being inappropriately touched on the buttocks by the same individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police constable, common assault and sexual assault. He remains in custody at this time.