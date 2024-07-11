Teenager arrested for impersonating police officer and grabbing woman by throat near Gosport Ferry terminal

A man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer near Gosport Ferry terminal.

Police received a report at around 3:30am this morning (July 11) that a man approached members of the public on the High Street and near the terminal, claiming to be a police officer and making demands of members of the public.

He also reportedly grabbed a woman by the throat, and a man reported being inappropriately touched on the buttocks by the same individual.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police constable, common assault and sexual assault. He remains in custody at this time.

The police are urging anyone with information about this incident, or any concerns, to contact them on 101, quoting 44240292784. You can also submit information to online. Click here for more information.

