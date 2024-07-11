Teenager arrested for impersonating police officer and grabbing woman by throat near Gosport Ferry terminal
A man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer near Gosport Ferry terminal.
Police received a report at around 3:30am this morning (July 11) that a man approached members of the public on the High Street and near the terminal, claiming to be a police officer and making demands of members of the public.
He also reportedly grabbed a woman by the throat, and a man reported being inappropriately touched on the buttocks by the same individual.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police constable, common assault and sexual assault. He remains in custody at this time.