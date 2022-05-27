Teenager arrested in connection with Hampshire murder investigation

An 18-year-old woman from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She is currently in police custody.

Officers were called at 11.14pm on Sunday, May 22, to a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke.

Police

Frantisek Olah, 31, was found inside with serious injuries and he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem recorded that Frantisek had sustained stab wounds.

The woman is the fifth person to be arrested as part of this investigation.

Frantisek’s family earlier paid tribute to him: ‘Words cannot describe the grief and shock our family is experiencing.

‘We are devastated. We have lost our beloved Frantisek. He was a son, a brother and a father.

‘We express our deepest gratitude to those who are working tirelessly to obtain justice.

‘Frantisek's legacy will live on through his two beautiful and amazing children.’

Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for anyone with information, no matter how small they think it might be, to contact them.

And they are urging anyone who sees or hears something that they think might be connected to this investigation, to get in touch.

Call police on 101 and quote Operation Beckon or the crime reference number 44220203196.

You can also send police information online by going to mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22N02-PO1 and quoting the same reference number.