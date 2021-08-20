Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for Portsmouth Naval Memorial stabbing attends police station
A TEENAGER arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial last month has been released from police bail – but still remains under investigation.
The boy was stabbed at around 9.30pm on Monday July 19 at the memorial on Clarence Esplanade.
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 18-year-old man was released on conditional police bail until Wednesday August 18 when he appeared back at the police station.
Giving an update on the investigation a police spokeswoman said: ‘The 18-year-old has now been released from conditional police bail but remains under investigation as our enquiries continue.’
Police reported the stabbing victim was in a stable condition in hospital the following week after the incident.