The boy was stabbed at around 9.30pm on Monday July 19 at the memorial on Clarence Esplanade.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police at Southsea Common on July 20 after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near Portsmouth Naval Memorial on July 19. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

The 18-year-old man was released on conditional police bail until Wednesday August 18 when he appeared back at the police station.

Giving an update on the investigation a police spokeswoman said: ‘The 18-year-old has now been released from conditional police bail but remains under investigation as our enquiries continue.’

Police reported the stabbing victim was in a stable condition in hospital the following week after the incident.

