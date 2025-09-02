Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder as woman dies after fall from block of flats

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall from a block of flats.

An 18-year-old is in custody being quizzed after a 25-year-old woman died following a fall from flats in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, shortly before 3pm on Thursday.

Emergency crews raced to the scene and found the woman with serious injuries before she was taken to hospital and died on Friday, August 29. Her family are now being supported by specialist officers.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of murder after carrying out enquiries.

