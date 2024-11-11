Teenager arrested over attempted murder of man with serious stab injuries

A teenager has been arrested for the attempted murder of a man left with serious stab injuries to the back and wrist.

Police were called at 1.10am on Sunday to a man on Hill Lane, Southampton, with serious injuries, suspected to have been caused by a bladed object, to his back and wrist.

Police and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service attended and the man, who is 18, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Road closures were in place at Hill Lane and Milton Road.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody at the current time.

A spokesperson said: “As we progress our investigation today, we would like to hear from anybody who was in the Hill Lane or Milton Road area at around 1am this morning who saw anything suspicious or out of place.

“Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may have captured something? We are carrying out house to house and CCTV scoping in the area but are urging local residents to please check Ring Doorbell and CCTV footage.

“If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting 44240489487. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Information can also be submitted 100% anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”