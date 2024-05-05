Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 15-year-old boy was assaulted on Monday, April 29 in Bishops Waltham. The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Winchester Road where the boy was pushed and struck in the face.

Police would like to speak to this man to help with their investigation into the assault of a 15-year-old boy in Bishops Waltham

Police have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with an assault on a 15-year-old boy in Bishops Waltham.”

“If you have any information about this incident, witnessed it, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could assist in our investigation, please contact us.”

The man is described as:

White

Aged approximately 60-65 years

Large build

Balding with greying hair

Wearing a grey/blue cardigan or jacket with a grey polo shirt.