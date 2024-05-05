Teenager assaulted in Bishops Waltham with police releasing CCTV image appeal
The 15-year-old boy was assaulted on Monday, April 29 in Bishops Waltham. The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Winchester Road where the boy was pushed and struck in the face.
Police have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with an assault on a 15-year-old boy in Bishops Waltham.”
“During the incident, the victim was pushed and hit in the face. Thankfully, he was not injured. We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.
“If you have any information about this incident, witnessed it, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could assist in our investigation, please contact us.”
The man is described as:
- White
- Aged approximately 60-65 years
- Large build
- Balding with greying hair
- Wearing a grey/blue cardigan or jacket with a grey polo shirt.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240181044. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online via their website.