Police are appealing for witnesses after a van drove the wrong way down a motorway resulting in a collision which closed the road.
By Joe Williams
Published 5th May 2024, 10:21 BST

A multi vehicle collision caused the M27 westbound to be closed for several hours last night between Hedge End and Southampton, after a white van was driving the wrong way down the motorway. The road was re-opened just before midnight on Saturday, May 5 with police now appealing for any witnesses.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on Facebook: “We have now re opened the M27 following a multiple vehicle road traffic incident westbound at J7. We are appealing for witness's to anyone who saw a white van travelling in the opposite direction on the westbound carriageway. We have arrested a male. Enquiries continue. #23701”

The road was closed between junction 5 and junction 7 with junction 4 to 5 also closed due to planned maintenance. If anyone has any information they can contact the police via 101 or their website.

