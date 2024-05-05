Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi vehicle collision caused the M27 westbound to be closed for several hours last night between Hedge End and Southampton, after a white van was driving the wrong way down the motorway. The road was re-opened just before midnight on Saturday, May 5 with police now appealing for any witnesses.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on Facebook: “We have now re opened the M27 following a multiple vehicle road traffic incident westbound at J7. We are appealing for witness's to anyone who saw a white van travelling in the opposite direction on the westbound carriageway. We have arrested a male. Enquiries continue. #23701”

