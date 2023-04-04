Officers, who were joined by The News on Tuesday (April 4), arrested a dozen suspects after using battering rams to storm premises in Gunwharf Quays, Paulsgrove, Buckland and Fratton, as well as one warrant in Chichester connected to the criminality.

As a result of the raids, suspected Class A drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons, suspected stolen property and cash were seized following the dedicated day of enforcement action. Detectives from Portsmouth’s Criminal Investigation Department were supported by the city’s neighbourhood policing teams.

Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The force’s joint operations unit, Operation Blue Island, had been stood up to bolster efforts in targeting those committing a range of crimes which cause misery to the city’s residents. The force said it has been listening to concerns around crime such as drug supply, burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour, and this operation marks the beginning of intensified work to disrupt and deal with those involved.

Police carried out eight warrants in total leading to nine people being arrested in connection with drug supply, threats to kill, fraud, assault, theft of a motor vehicle, sexual communication with a child and breach of bail.

Officers also arrested a 19-year-old man from Buckland on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs; a 40-year-old-female from Fratton for handling stolen goods; a 38-year-old male from Portsmouth over controlling prostitution and modern day slavery; and a 46-year-old female from Buckland for fraud by false representation.

Detective chief inspector Ross Toms, who led the operation, said: ‘It’s clear that there are public concerns around acquisitive crime in Portsmouth including bike theft, theft from motor vehicles, shoplifting and burglary. Much of this is connected with drug-related activity and the associated violence that comes with it, which has long been a priority for us.

‘We want residents to be assured that we are listening, and this is just the beginning of our intensified efforts to ensure that Portsmouth is a hostile city for criminals to operate in. We are pleased with the results we’ve seen but this is just the start. It’s important to add that preventative work is done alongside partners continually throughout the year.’

He added: ‘We are fully committed to ensuring communities do not suffer as a result of criminality and we will do everything we can to target offenders that continue to cause harm, crime and anti-social behaviour within Portsmouth. Our message to those committing crime and causing misery within our city is clear – my detectives will continue to relentlessly pursue you.’

Portsmouth superintendent Paul Markham said: ‘We hope this sends out a clear message to those living in Portsmouth or coming into the city with the intent to commit crime and cause harm – it will not be tolerated. We will keep up the pressure on those known locally to us and will not stop disrupting this criminality.

‘We cannot do this without the support of local people, which is vital in helping us make our communities safer.’

To report crime, including anti-social behaviour and suspicious activity, call police on 101 or online at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.