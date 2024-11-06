Teenager charged after brandishing machete in Chichester on Halloween
A man has been charged after seen brandishing a machete around on Halloween.
Police were called to a report of a disturbance in South Street, Chichester, around 10:30pm on October 31, where a man was seen with a machete.
George Lowman, of Arundel Road, Fontwell, was arrested on November 3 for possession of a weapon in a public place and affray.
The 18-year-old was charged on November 4 has been bailed with conditions until 26 February 2025 where he will stand trial, at a court to be fixed.