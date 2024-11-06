Teenager charged after brandishing machete in Chichester on Halloween

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:19 BST
A man has been charged after seen brandishing a machete around on Halloween.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in South Street, Chichester, around 10:30pm on October 31, where a man was seen with a machete.

George Lowman, of Arundel Road, Fontwell, was arrested on November 3 for possession of a weapon in a public place and affray.

The 18-year-old was charged on November 4 has been bailed with conditions until 26 February 2025 where he will stand trial, at a court to be fixed.

An investigation into the incident continues. Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Ceremony.

