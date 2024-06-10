Teenager charged with attacking shop worker and stealing from convenience store in Havant
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear in a youth court later this month. Police were called to the Parade Mart convenience store, Market Parade, on January 24 following reports of a robbery.
The force previously said a male was seen putting items into his pocket, with the individual fleeing the seen in the direction of Havant railway station after pushing over the employee. The shop worker suffered no serious injuries despite banging their head on the floor.
Police confirmed an arrest had been made on March 26. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the boy, 17 - charged with theft and common assault - is due to appear in Portsmouth Youth Court on June 25.