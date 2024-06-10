Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man has been charged with theft and common assault after a shop worker was attacked in Havant.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear in a youth court later this month. Police were called to the Parade Mart convenience store, Market Parade, on January 24 following reports of a robbery.

The force previously said a male was seen putting items into his pocket, with the individual fleeing the seen in the direction of Havant railway station after pushing over the employee. The shop worker suffered no serious injuries despite banging their head on the floor.

