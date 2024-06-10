Teenager charged with attacking shop worker and stealing from convenience store in Havant

By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A young man has been charged with theft and common assault after a shop worker was attacked in Havant.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear in a youth court later this month. Police were called to the Parade Mart convenience store, Market Parade, on January 24 following reports of a robbery.

The force previously said a male was seen putting items into his pocket, with the individual fleeing the seen in the direction of Havant railway station after pushing over the employee. The shop worker suffered no serious injuries despite banging their head on the floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police confirmed an arrest had been made on March 26. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the boy, 17 - charged with theft and common assault - is due to appear in Portsmouth Youth Court on June 25.

Related topics:HavantPoliceHampshire