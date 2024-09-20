Teenager charged with attempted murder admits knifing woman in Gosport street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager who was charged with attempted murder has admitted knifing a woman in a Gosport street.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Teejay Scott, 18, of The Anchorage in Gosport, has admitted attacking the woman in her 20s in Walpole Park in the early hours of Sunday July 28. The victim was rushed to hospital where she received treatment for her serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Scott was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. During an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court he has now admitted the lesser offence of grievous bodily harm - with the prosecution given 21 days to consider whether they accept the plea. He admitted the offence of possessing an offensive weapon.

Scott, who was remanded in custody, will next appear at the court on October 7.