Teenager confirmed to have died after being airlifted to hospital from West Wittering beach
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said emergency services, alongside HM Coastguard, were called to the beach at about 1pm yesterday (July 2), due to concerns for the boy’s welfare in the sea.
After being retrieved from the sea, he was airlifted to hospital and was sadly confirmed to have died. His next of kin have been informed, and police officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.
A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate said: “We are deeply saddened to report that a 17-year-old boy drowned yesterday after getting into difficulty in the water.
“Lifeguards deployed their equipment, including jet skis, to rush to the scene. Police and emergency services were there quickly with members of HM Coastguard, before the young man was transported by helicopter to hospital where he unfortunately later died. His next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."