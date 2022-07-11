Teenager found in bushes by police dog after Hampshire bike shop burglary

Members of the Brockenhurst community reported a burglary-in-progress at a bike shop on Lyndhurst Road in the early hours of this morning (July 11).

It is alleged that two people were seen smashing windows to gain access into the store, stealing two bicycles, and then fleeing the area on motorbike while carrying the stolen goods.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit spotted a motorbike matching the description given and attempted to stop the vehicle – which was abandoned by the rider and passenger, before a short foot pursuit took place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 16-year-old boy from Andover was detained and arrested by officers on suspicion of burglary, and a dog unit later located a 16-year-old boy from Totton in an area of undergrowth near Ashurst campsite. He was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.

Both remain in custody at this time, and the two bicycles were recovered and returned to their rightful owner.

The motorbike was also recovered and enquiries are ongoing to return it to its registered owner.

Police say that they appreciate the theft of bicycles is a cause for concern across the New Forest, especially during summer months, and this continues to be a high-profile District priority for the Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

They will be continuing to conduct routine, high-visibility patrols in local hot-spot areas.