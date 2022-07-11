Police warn Portsmouth drivers after car meet held in Sainsbury's car park

Police in Portsmouth have issued a warning to drivers who attended a car meet in Portsmouth – if we see any nuisance we will take action.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 11th July 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 3:10 pm

Officers say they were called at 9.25pm yesterday and told cars were at the Sainsbury’s car park in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington.

Read More

Read More
Old Portsmouth plagued by 40-strong groups of youths starting fires, drinking, s...

A spokeswoman said: ‘The local neighbourhood policing team will review incidents and reports of anti-social or dangerous driving linked to car meetings and where there is evidence of offences, we will take further action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Sainsbury's car park in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, Portsmouth

‘We would like to reassure local residents that we continue to proactively monitor information and intelligence, and work closely with partners and landowners.’