Officers say they were called at 9.25pm yesterday and told cars were at the Sainsbury’s car park in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The local neighbourhood policing team will review incidents and reports of anti-social or dangerous driving linked to car meetings and where there is evidence of offences, we will take further action.

The Sainsbury's car park in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, Portsmouth