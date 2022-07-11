Officers say they were called at 9.25pm yesterday and told cars were at the Sainsbury’s car park in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington.
A spokeswoman said: ‘The local neighbourhood policing team will review incidents and reports of anti-social or dangerous driving linked to car meetings and where there is evidence of offences, we will take further action.
‘We would like to reassure local residents that we continue to proactively monitor information and intelligence, and work closely with partners and landowners.’