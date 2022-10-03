The News reported last week four teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, were detained by police following a dangerous pursuit after a car was stolen from East Shore Way in Portsmouth around 8pm on last Tuesday.

Officers picked up the chase after locating the car, a grey Nissan Qashqai, near Portsbridge Roundabout on the A27.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The pursuit was brought to a close when the four occupants were arrested in Bartons Road, Havant, at about 10pm.

Landon Searles, 18, of Hercules Street in Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being charged with failing to provide a specimen and aggravated vehicle taking. He has admitted admitted the former offence but not entered a plea to aggravated vehicle taking.

Searles was given conditional bail until November 1 in which he has a curfew with an electronically monitored tag.

A 15-year-old male from Newport, Wales, was also charged with failing to provide a specimen and aggravated vehicle taking. He has now admitted both offences and was given conditional bail until December 9. He must not enter Hampshire unless to attend court, police station or a solicitors office. The boy was also given an interim disqualification.

A 16-year-old male from Portsmouth has been bailed until October 25 for theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, dangerous driving, drug driving, failing to stop, possession of Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.