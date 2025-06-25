A teenager has been stabbed in the arm and another bitten at Portsmouth park last night, police have confirmed.

One of the teens remains in hospital after the assault which happened at 6.57pm last night (Tuesday 24 June) at Kingston Park next to Clarkes Road in Fratton.

A police statement said: “A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he had been stabbed in the arm with a knife. He remains in hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable and is not life threatening.

“A 17-year-old boy was bitten on the arm and has received treatment.

An area of Kingston Park remains closed following an incident on the evening of June 24 | The News

Clarkes Road remains closed | The News

“They were involved in an altercation with three other teenagers who they are believed to have known. Enquiries are ongoing to locate all parties thought to have been involved.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be regularly patrolling the area today. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers.

Cordon in Kingston Park | The News

“If you saw what happened or have information that could assist our investigation please call 101 quoting 44250278923.”

As previously reported by The News, St Mary’s Road was closed near Kingston Park yesterday evening with a police cordon also in place in the area at the recreation ground following an incident.

This morning, Clarkes Road remained cordoned off and closed with part of the recreation ground also closed while the investigation continued.