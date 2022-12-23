Police said a 19-year-old male was approached by a group of three men outside Five Star Shisha on Kingston Road between 10-11am on Tuesday December 20. ‘The group then crossed over to the car park behind the Masjid Al’Noor Mosque where he was assaulted and the three men then fled the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries,’ a force statement said.

Police have now appealed to the public for help to find those behind the attack. The statement added: ‘Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam, ring doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage showing the moments before the assault, the assault itself or the men fleeing the scene? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time?

