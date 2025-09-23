Bedford teenage boy with links to Havant reported missing with police carrying out search

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:25 BST
A teenager with links to Havant has been reported missing.

Riley, 16, was last seen in Bedford on Sunday morning (September 21). He is local to the area, but has connections to Havant.

Riley, 16, with links to Havant, has been reported missing in Bedfordshire. | Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire police have launched an investigation and have shared an appeal in a bid to find him. Riley is described as roughly 5ft 8ins tall, with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue durag, black jumper and black trainers. Anyone who spots Riley is urged to contact Bedfordshire Police.

The force said: “Anyone who has seen Riley or with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 496 of September 21.”

